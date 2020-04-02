UK: Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation

LONDON (AA) – Britain’s Prince Charles is out of a self-isolation he entered a week ago after testing positive for coronavirus, the palace announced Monday.

The Prince of Wales, the heir to the British throne, had developed mild symptoms and started self-isolation, in line with the government’s guidelines on the strain.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a palace spokesman said.

Prince Charles, 71, saw his mother, Queen Elizabeth I on March 12 for the last time and the Queen is in good health, the Buckingham Palace had said following the diagnosis.

Camilla, duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles’ wife, tested negative but she will self-isolate until the weekend.

More than 1,000 people have died of coronavirus in the U.K., according to official figures and more than 19,000 people have tested positive.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock were among those tested positive.

Jonson’s controversial adviser Dominic Cummings also started self-isolation on Monday after developing mild symptoms. He is criticized for being the person behind an earlier herd-immunity strategy by the Johnson government.