UK records another 18,607 coronavirus cases, 406 deaths

LONDON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Another 18,607 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,835,783, according to official figures released Monday.

The country also reported another 406 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 106,564. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Earlier Monday, urgent testing for coronavirus was launched in parts of Britain amid concerns over community transmission of the virus variant related to South Africa.

Around 80,000 people live in the eight areas in England, including Surrey, London and Kent, are being targeted. Those over 16 years old are asked to take tests whether they have symptoms or not, according to the BBC.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “It is vital that we do all we can to stop transmission of this variant and I strongly urge everyone in these areas to get tested, whether you have symptoms or not.”

The latest development came after 11 cases cannot be directly traced back to people who had travelled to South Africa, prompting fears there may be community transmission of the variant.

Early study had suggested that the variant related to South Africa is more transmissible and there are signs it could make vaccines a little less effective, according to the BBC.

In a bid to reassure the public, the British Department for Health and Social Care said: “There is currently no evidence to suggest this variant is more serious than others, or that the regulated vaccine would not protect against it.”

More than 9.2 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Britain aims to deliver a first dose to 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid-February and to offer all adults their first dose by autumn.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem