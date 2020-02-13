UK road crashes involving drink-driving rises 4 pct

LONDON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The number of road accidents involving drink-driving in Britain rose by 4 percent in 2018 over the previous year, the latest official figures showed Wednesday.

An estimated 5,900 crashes involved at least one driver over the alcohol limit in 2018, 200 more than during the previous 12 months, said the British Department for Transport (DfT) in a report.

The increase means around one in 20 of all reported crashes involved a drunken driver. About 240 people were killed in these accidents, according to the DfT. The final drink-drive casualty figures for 2018 will be published in August.

The Scottish government reduced the alcohol limit for drivers from 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood to 50 milligrams in 2014, but the legal level in the rest of Britain remains 80 milligrams, local media reported.

Drink driving in Britain is a criminal offence. If a person is found guilty of drink driving they can be fined, banned from driving or even imprisoned. These punishments depend on the seriousness of the offence.

According to legislation introduced in 2016, British police are allowed to carry out random breath tests at authorised vehicle checkpoints. They may also breathalyse every motorist involved in a collision or those on suspicion of any traffic offence.