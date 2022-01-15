UK snow forecast LIVE: Dense fog warnings and a -5C freeze are expected this weekend, causing bus and train delays.

The Met Office has issued a fog warning for Saturday, which could result in hazardous driving conditions due to freezing temperatures as low as -5C.

On Saturday, frost and fog are expected to be a hazard across much of the UK, particularly in the South East, central England, and up to Newcastle, where the fog may last all day and temperatures will not rise above zero.

In a few places, visibility could drop to 50m to 100m, causing bus, train, and flight delays.

“Get the hot water bottles ready as it’s set to be a cold and frosty night,” the Met Office advised.

A mostly dry, but overcast and cloudy evening, with patches of mist and fog forming shortly after.

Most people will have a dry night with large areas of cloud, but there will be some clear spells.

Rain will fall in swaths across northern and western Scotland, and it will be heavy.

“This period is likely to see a gradual transition to more unsettled conditions,” according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast for the end of the month and into February.

“Heaviest precipitation is expected in the northwest, especially later in the period, while drier-than-average conditions are expected in the southeast, especially earlier in the period.”

“Strong winds are expected, mainly in the north.”

“Overall temperatures are expected to be slightly above average.

However, some colder spells are expected, potentially bringing snow to the northern hills.”

The chilly front is expected to last into the second half of next week, and possibly into the next seven days as well, according to weather maps.

The Scottish Highlands have a 50-60% chance of snow, while northern England has a 25% chance.

Temperatures will plummet to zero degrees in the southeast, -1 degrees in the Midlands, and -2 degrees in parts of Wales.

From Tuesday, “wintry showers” will accompany icy temperatures and freezing fog, with the possibility of a dusting of snow.

Temperatures will plummet as colder air moves in from the north on Tuesday.

“It will most likely be cold and dry, rather than cold and snowy,” according to a Netweather forecaster, “with more significant and widespread overnight frosts and temperatures closer to freezing by day.”

Showers will be “wintry,” with the possibility of sleet or snow, according to the Met Office.

Patches of fog will form…

