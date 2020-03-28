UK spending on battle to beat coronavirus exceeds half bln pounds, says PM

LONDON, March 26 (Xinhua) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called on G20 leaders to collaborate to speed up the development of a vaccine for coronavirus.

During the G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on COVID-19 via video link, Johnson announced record funding by Britain, worth 210 million pounds (255 million U.S. dollars), to find a coronavirus vaccine.

The cash injection means Britain is now the biggest contributor to the international coalition to find a vaccine, 10 Downing Street said.

Britain also announced new funding to accelerate production of rapid tests and treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Number 10 said the total amount of UK aid spent fighting the pandemic now stands at 544 million pounds.

Johnson called on governments to work together to create a vaccine as quickly as possible and make it available to anyone who needs it.

“To date, this is the largest single contribution by any country to the key international fund to find a coronavirus vaccine. It will ensure British scientists and researchers continue to lead the global fight against the virus,” said Johnson’s spokesperson at Downing Street.

Johnson said: “While our brilliant doctors and nurses fight coronavirus at home, this record British funding will help to find a vaccine for the entire world. UK medics and researchers are at the forefront of this pioneering work.

“My call to every G20 country and to governments around the world is to step up and help us defeat this virus. In the meantime, I want to repeat to everyone that they should stay at home, protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives.”

The G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit, the first gathering of the group since the coronavirus outbreak, also discussed international efforts to protect the global economy from the long-term effects of the pandemic. (1 British pound = 1.21 U.S. dollars)