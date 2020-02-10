UK starts race to create first all-electric bus town

LONDON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Local authorities can now apply to become Britain’s first all-electric bus town, with winner to receive up to 50-million-pound fund (about 64.7 million U.S. dollars) for a brand-new fleet of electric buses, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday.

The town selected will be used as a model to help deliver the government’s ambition for all buses to be fully electric by 2025.

Data from the Department for Transport showed that a town with 200 electric buses could save around 7,400 tonnes of CO2 each year, the equivalent to taking 3,700 diesel cars off the road.

The fund is part of a total 170 million pounds (200.5 million dollars) allocation announced Thursday to improve services and make bus journeys greener, easier and more reliable.

“Britain’s first all-electric bus town is just the start…this 170 million pounds package will help us to create communities which are cleaner, easier to get around and more environmentally friendly, speeding up journeys and making them more reliable,” said Shapps.

Earlier this week, the British government announced to bring forward an end to the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2035. Enditem