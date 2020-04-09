UK thanks Turkey for medical aid amid COVID-19 outbreak

ANKARA

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thanked Turkey on Wednesday for sending medical supplies to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic, according to diplomatic sources.

Raab spoke via telephone to Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and said the supplies is an “indication of strong friendship between the two countries.”

He also thanked Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for wishes for a speedy recovery to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson was admitted to intensive care Monday as his condition deteriorated since being infected with the virus nearly two weeks ago.

The premier asked Raab to take his place when necessary.

Kosovar also appreciated Turkey’s gesture for support.

“We thank #Turkey for their support during this difficult time. Only through solidarity we can overcome this pandemic,” Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca said on Twitter.

Cavusoglu responded on Twitter saying: “In good times&hard times standing by our Kosovar brothers&sisters.”

Since the virus known as COVID-19 emerged last December in China’s Wuhan city, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.45 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 83,600 deaths, and 308,700 recoveries, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Faruk Zorlu