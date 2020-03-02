UK to consider opposition to digital tax in pursuit of…

LONDON, March 2 – Britain said on Monday it would consider opposition to its plan to impose a new digital tax on big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon as part of its ambition to agree a free trade deal with the United States.

A 2% levy on the money major tech firms make from British users had been expected to be introduced next month.

It has been strongly opposed by Washington, however, which has said any such tax would be discriminatory and inappropriate.

“We note comments regarding digital taxation and will consider this as part of our policy development,” the British government said in its mandate for trade talks with the United States.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)