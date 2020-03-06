UK to prepare for “significant” spread of coronavirus -…

LONDON, March 5 – British officials will accelerate preparations for the next phase of the coronavirus outbreak, which they expect to spread in a “significant way,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

“It is now highly likely that the virus is going to spread in a significant way,” the spokesman said. “Officials will therefore accelerate work on preparations for the ‘delay’ phase of the government´s plan, focusing on steps we could take to seek to delay the spread of the virus.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)