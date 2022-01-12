UK travel ban to be eased ‘by the end of the week,’ according to France travel restrictions.

A spokesperson for the French government offers hope to those planning ski trips, but no details have been confirmed.

According to a French government spokesperson, France will announce an easing of border restrictions with the United Kingdom by the “end of the week.”

“An additional easing of border restrictions with the United Kingdom will be announced in the coming days,” Gabriel Attal said after a meeting of France’s Defense and Security Council in Paris.

Mr. Attal stated that the French government was working on finalizing the details, but he gave no indication of when the rules would be relaxed or whether tourists would be allowed to enter the country.

He went on to say that if Omicron remained the most popular variant in France, “obviously we will continue to relax the restrictions.”

Alexandre Holroyd, a member of the French National Assembly who represents the country’s expatriates in the United Kingdom, said on Tuesday that “significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon,” raising hopes for another announcement today.

The lack of clarity following President Emmanuel Macron’s meeting with high-ranking cabinet ministers today will disappoint the ski industry and tourists hoping to visit France this winter.

However, in anticipation of the travel ban being lifted, one travel agency, Ski Line, is already selling ski trips departing on Saturday.

“French holidays could be back this weekend,” the Kent-based firm said.

The French government is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday confirming that British skiers who have been vaccinated can enter France starting this Saturday.”

The ban on tourist travel was first implemented on December 18th, in response to concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Last week, the rules were relaxed to allow business travelers who had a compelling reason to travel.

Those traveling to France from the United Kingdom must be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative coronavirus test within 24 hours of departure.

They must self-isolate for 48 hours after arriving and then take another test. It is unclear whether the testing requirements will remain the same or will be eased.

