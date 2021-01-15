UK travel coronavirus testing delayed “to give international arrivals time to prepare”

LONDON, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The British government has announced that it will delay the requirement for travelers to England to have a negative coronavirus test “to give international arrivals time to prepare”.

Grant Shapps, the British transport secretary, tweeted late on Wednesday night that the new rule would come into force on Monday at 0400 GMT instead of Friday as planned.

“To give international arrivals time to prepare, passengers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure to England from MONDAY 18 JANUARY at 4 a.m.,” he said on Twitter.

He added that passengers must remember to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving back into England, and anyone without proof of a negative test faces a fine of 500 pounds (about 682.5 U.S. dollars).

Meanwhile, other officials suggested the delay was aimed at softening the impact of the move on businesses.

“There’s a very delicate balancing act here between controlling the virus but also ensuring that we are not putting too much of a burden on the economy,” Victoria Akins, the safeguarding minister, told Sky News.

“We have listened to the concerns that many people had about whether the message has quite got through to people who are making the flights over the weekend, and we have acted in relation to those concerns,” she said.

The latest development came as another 1,564 have died within 28 days of a positive test, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began in the country, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 84,767, the data showed.

Another 47,525 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,211,576, the figures showed.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines. Enditem