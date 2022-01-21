UK travel rules: An urgent update has been issued for Spain vacations as the rules in Ibiza have changed.

UK travel rules: An important update for Spain vacations has been issued as the rules in Ibiza have changed.

Although travel restrictions have been eased in the UK, new rules have been implemented in Spain – but now popular holiday island Ibiza has shared some exciting news for visitors.

According to HertsLive, the Spanish government has been using a level system to identify the state of infections, with level four meaning “extremely high.” Right now, some areas are at level three.

With all three Balearic Islands currently on Spain’s alert level three, there are limits on the number of people who can attend indoor and outdoor events.

Beaches are capped at 50% capacity, and visitors must make reservations in advance.

While bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open until 1 a.m., you are only allowed to meet in groups of six.

According to Mixmag, Ibiza will reopen its nightclubs in April.

“The idea is that the opening will be at the end of April, two weeks ahead of what is usually done,” José Luis Bentez, manager of the Ocio de Ibiza (Ibiza Leisure) association, told Diario de Ibiza.

He went on to say that the clubbing season will “go on until October… November if everything goes well.”