UK unveils 117-mln-USD package to cut carbon emissions

LONDON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The British government earmarked 90 million pounds (about 117 million U.S. dollars) to tackle emissions from homes and heavy industry and fund Europe’s first large scale and low carbon hydrogen plants, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has said.

Of the whole package, 70 million pounds (90.6 million dollars) will be used to fund two hydrogen production plants near Liverpool and Scotland’s Aberdeen respectively, and a project for developing technology to harness offshore wind to produce hydrogen from water using electrolysis, said the department.

The remaining 20 million pounds (25.9 million dollars) will go to projects aimed at cutting household emissions and bills through nine nationwide local “smart energy” projects, said the department.

The package, which came just two weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to bring forward the phase-out of unabated coal power to 2024, will be crucial to “help Britain end its contribution to climate change by 2050”, said the department.