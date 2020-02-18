UK Weather: flood alerts issued in aftermath of Storm Dennis

Britain faces even more misery in the aftermath of Storm Dennis with weather forecasters predicting another two inches of rain within 24 hours in parts of Wales.

Large swathes of Wales will be hit by further blustery showers on Wednesday and Thursday after thousands were evacuated from their flood-hit homes over the weekend.

The devastating impact of the flooding is seen in shocking aerial pictures from the Powys village of Crickhowell after the River Usk burst its banks. A major incident was declared in Wales after a terrifying landslide in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf yesterday.

York and the Cambridgeshire market town of St Ives are also nearly entirely submerged after flooding of the River Ouse. The River Wye is the highest it has ever been, causing more havoc in Herefordshire.

A fifth person is feared dead amid the bad weather after West Mercia Police announced the operation to the woman in Tenbury, Worcestershire, is now a ‘recovery not a rescue’ in light of the ‘circumstances of the length of time in the water’.

There are currently 462 Environment Agency flood warnings in place, including six ‘danger to life’ ones, with two inches of rain still expected to fall later this week.

A Met Office weather warning has also been issued for ice and snow over the Grampians in Scotland, which will be in place between 6pm tonight and 11pm on Tuesday.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain are also in place for north and south Wales on Wednesday and Thursday.

Blustery showers are set to continue throughout Monday and Tuesday, with western areas of England, Scotland and Wales the worst impacted. In the Scottish Highlands there will be snow in higher areas, as well as hail and spells of thunder.

Rain and increasingly strong winds will move in from the west on Wednesday morning spreading across the whole of the UK.

Rain will be persistent and heavy at times in Wales and north western England overnight and a further front will move through on Thursday bringing heavy downpours.

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: ‘Further rain will arrive on Wednesday evening and this is likely to become prolonged and possibly heavy over areas of high ground. For example, there is a chance that 60mm of rain could fall in parts of south Wales over 24 hours.

‘With the ground already saturated there is a chance of further flooding, members of the public should check their flood risk and stay up to date with flood warnings from Natural Resources Wales, SEPA, NI Direct and the Environment Agency.’

Fear of a fifth Storm Dennis death comes after West Mercia Police said they are now treating the operation to rescue a woman swept away by floodwater in Tenbury, Worcestershire, as a ‘recovery’ one due to ‘the circumstances of the length of time in the water and other conditions.’

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it had pulled one man from the River Teme at Eastham Bridge on Sunday morning, with a female casualty still unaccounted for as of about 4pm.

A man in his 60s died on Sunday after being pulled from the River Tawe near Trebanos Rugby Club in Wales, but Dyfed-Powys Police said his death was not being linked to the bad weather.

A 42-year-old hill walker was found dead after he went hiking in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday.

Police were scrambled to Stob Ban, a 3,278ft munro located on the south side of Glen Nevis, northwest of Kinlochleven, Highlands at around 1pm on Sunday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies of two men were pulled from rough seas off Kent on Saturday as the UK was struck by a storm for the second weekend in a row.

There are fears for a man called Leon Ford, 32, from Guildford, Surrey, who has not been seen since around 2am on Saturday.

Police are also looking for a woman, 36, who disappeared from a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning and is believed to have run into the sea in Brighton.

The Prime Minister is facing a backlash after it was revealed he has no plans to visit any of the flood-hit areas.

Boris Johnson is currently staying at a country estate in Chevening, Sevenoaks, while Parliament is in recess.

There is no COBRA meeting scheduled, despite the new Environment Secretary George Eustice insisting ministers have a ‘firm grip’ on the situation.

Luke Pollard, shadow environment secretary, said it was a ‘disgrace’ that Mr Johnson had ‘refused’ to visit affected communities.

Museum worker Robin Williams, 62, of Pontypridd, South Wales hit back at the Government, saying: ‘Where’s Boris? Where’s the help?’

Robin and wife Tracey 55, had moved into their home just one year ago.

Tracey, who works in a care home, said: ‘We haven’t long been here and a lot of our stuff was new. I asked the council for sandbags but they said you have to wait until the water is coming in, which it was.

‘We haven’t had any help and nobody has been here from the council. They are out of their depth.

‘It was a freak flood and there was nothing put in place to stop it.’

Fellow resident Tracey Waites, 49, is also angry at politicians over the lack of help.

She said: ‘We haven’t seen anyone. There are no politicians down here helping. Where are they?

‘We haven’t seen anyone from the government or anyone from the council. We’ve heard nothing from anyone.’

Tracey Waits, and husband Marc, 52, described how they were desperately trying to get their belongings upstairs when the flood hit.

Marc said: ‘Luckily our daughter was awake when it started happening and she alerted us.

‘We’ve just been trying to sort out our insurance as we couldn’t get hold of anyone on the weekend.

‘We were watching a car bobbing around in the water outside and thought it might come through our front wall. Our car has been towed away as it was caught up in all the water.’

Tracey said: ‘When the water was coming in we started passing our belongings to each other up the stairs.

‘We managed to save my daughter’s school coursework and some photos because they can’t be replaced. It’s so awful and I can’t believe it’s happened.’

Colin, 78, went outside to try and poke through the drain but flood water was bursting up through it.

He said: ‘The water was coming up the path so I tried to poke the drain to clear it.

‘I realised the water was coming up through the drain and then it all came in through the front and back of our house.’

Speaking through tears, he added: ‘We saved very little in fact. It’s going to take a long time to get this sorted out.’

Neighbours who had not been affected on Berw Road in Pontypridd were out offering to do laundry and make cups of tea.

In the Calder Valley in Yorkshire, local authorities have called for their region to be given the same extra funding as London does to tackle terrorism so they have the best chance of limiting flood damage.

Storm Dennis was described as ‘life-threatening’ in South Wales, where the Met Office had a red warning in place until 11am today.

Forecasters said that winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the country, with the highest measuring 91mph in Aberdaron in north Wales on Saturday.

A total of 156.2mm of rain fell at Crai Reservoir in Powys in the 48 hours from Friday to Sunday morning, it added. The average monthly rainfall for February in Wales is 111.1mm, the Met Office added.

Severe flood warnings have been issued for the rivers Neath and Taff, as well as the River Teme further north.

Pictures on social media show the Taff bursting its banks and flooding parts of Pontypridd, while rescue workers were using boats to get families to safety after further flooding in nearby Nantgarw.

Gwent Police said that residents of Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, were being advised to evacuate due to the flooding.

Flocks of sheep, horses and pets also had to be rescued after falling victim to Storm Dennis in parts of Wales.

Specialist emergency teams from the RSPCA saved sheep and horses in Carmarthenshire, with more than 40 sheep plucked to safety from Newcastle Emlyn.

In nearby Llandeilo only one sheep from a flock of 25 was rescued alive from a flooded field.

A water rescue team also went to the aid of 22 sheep trapped by the floodwater in a field in St Asaph, Denbighshire.

Officers checked the condition of the ewes – all heavily in lamb – and made the decision not to attempt a rescue.

Inspector Anthony Joynes said: ‘We took hay out to the 20 sheep and fed them in situ. As the sheep were all heavily in lamb and it would have been such a treacherous move to get them out of the flooding we decided to leave them where they were.

‘As the flood water has begun receding and the farmer was on hand to monitor them, we felt they would be safer left in situ. Had we have started trying to rescue them they would have spooked and likely fled into the water where they may well have drowned.

‘We’ll return tomorrow to check on the sheep again.’

Rescue operations were also launched in Hereford today, where hundreds of homes have been evacuated.

Churches and leisure centres have opened their doors to take in evacuated residents as a severe flood warning remains in place for the River Wye.

John Curtin, the EA’s executive director of flood and coastal risk management, tweeted that, despite the heaviest rain passing, there is still ‘a live incident as water makes its way through the bigger rivers’, with Hereford being ‘of most concern’.

David Throup, EA manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, tweeted that the River Wye was recorded as its highest ever level.

He said floodwater was slowly receding at Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire, describing a ‘horrible sight with many flooded homes and businesses’.

In one area of the city, roads were reported to have been submerged in 6ft of floodwater, local resident Laura Yarwood said.

The 32-year-old nursery owner evacuated her home in nearby Bodenham on Saturday in the face of flood warnings, and said the village has since been ‘completely cut off’.

‘I think most of the villages in Hereford have been cut off and I think there’ve been quite a few evacuations. It’s just crazy.

‘It’s the worst anyone in Hereford has ever seen it to be, and the fact that communities are being evacuated, that’s unheard of.’

Ms Yarwood closed her nursery in Thorn Business Park on Monday morning, after water began to affect the entrance to the industrial estate.

Aerial pictures showed extensive flooding around the park, the railway line and nearby homes.

Meanwhile, local businesses in South Wales are collecting donations for people who have lost everything and more than a dozen online fundraising appeals have been launched – raising nearly £30,000 in less than 24 hours.

Taff’s Well rugby club opened its doors to offer hot showers, food and drink but since then has become a collection point for essential items, such as toiletries and bedding.

A local building firm was also dropping off a large amount of sand for residents needing sandbags in Treorchy and Pentre.

Residents brought shovels and brushes to help clear away flood water and mud from one street in Treorchy.

Army personnel were deployed over the weekend to assist people in parts of West Yorkshire which had already been badly hit by flooding during Storm Ciara.

The Environment Agency said water levels on the River Ouse in York are set to peak on Tuesday afternoon, but at levels below those seen during the widespread flooding in the city in 2015 and 2000.

A spokesman said: ‘Our forecasts are currently showing the River Ouse in York will reach 4.8m on the morning of Tuesday February 18 and is likely to remain at or around this level for a couple of days afterwards.

‘At this level, we expect there may be further properties flooded in York.’

Many homes flooded in 2015 when the Foss Barrier – which stops floodwater from the River Ouse washing up the smaller River Foss – had to be left open when the mechanism was inundated.

The barrier, which has been closed for Storm Dennis, has been upgraded over the last five years.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said: ‘We’ve deployed over 4,000 sandbags across the city and over 200 one-tonne sandbags to help the residents in the most at-risk locations.

‘York is very much open for business and as we move into half-term week, we’re encouraging everyone to visit our fantastic city, which always has much to offer.’

The Ouse bursting its banks has also left the market town of St Ives in Cambridgeshire blighted by flood water.

Commuters were warned of mass disruption, with delays expected on roads, railways and ferries, while flights are also likely to suffer from last-minute cancellations.

Roads and railways were flooded on Sunday after torrential downpours and high winds caused by the second storm in just over a week.

Storm Dennis caused a third day of chaos across Britain’s transport network.

More than 90 flights at Heathrow were cancelled on Monday due to the knock-on effect of what the airport described as a ‘technical issue’.

This came after hundreds of flights were cancelled at airports across the UK due to the bad weather on Saturday and Sunday.

Motorists continued to face treacherous driving conditions on Monday, with roads flooded around the country.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis warned that the impact of Storm Dennis ‘will be felt by drivers for some time yet’.

He said: ‘Aside from the current road closures, with so many flood warnings still in force, there is a very real risk more roads will be affected by flooding over the next few days.

‘It’s vital drivers take no risks – if they can’t be sure the water is shallow enough to safely drive through, turning around and finding another route is always the best option.’

The AA was called out to rescue more than 400 vehicles stuck in water or mud over the weekend, which was more than double the total when Storm Ciara hit one week earlier. Flooding and fallen trees caused chaos to train services on Monday.

CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, Northern, South Western Railway, Southern, Thameslink and Transport for Wales were among the operators with delays and cancellations.

Trains from Swindon towards Bristol Parkway were unable to run. No services could operate through Mitcham Junction in south London as the electric third rail was switched off due to flooding.

Rotherham Central station was closed until at least Tuesday due to flooding.

A fault with the signalling system in the Welwyn Garden City area also caused major disruption between Stevenage and London King’s Cross.

A Network Rail spokesman said: ‘Just as with Storm Ciara last weekend, Storm Dennis has had a significant impact on the railway.

‘The heavy rainfall, combined with already waterlogged ground conditions, has led to flooding in a number of areas across the network.

‘Our engineers have been working in extremely difficult conditions throughout Sunday and overnight to clear the tracks and keep passengers moving.

‘The majority of services are now running as scheduled, but we do still urge anyone travelling over the next couple of days to check before they travel at www.nationalrailenquiries.co.uk.’

Nearly one in five British Airways flights due to arrive at Heathrow on Monday were cancelled as the airline recovered from the airport’s systems failure which led to long queues and handwritten flight information being displayed on whiteboards on Sunday.

At least 61 arrivals and 33 departures were grounded on Monday. British Airways is the largest airline at Heathrow.

More than 100 flights by several airlines were cancelled at the airport on Sunday, due to a combination of the technical glitch and Storm Dennis.

A British Airways spokeswoman said: ‘The technical issue with Heathrow Airport’s systems has now been resolved but, after 10 hours of disruption across all terminals, we do expect to see a knock-on effect to today’s short-haul schedule.

‘We’ve introduced a flexible booking policy and have brought in extra colleagues to help our customers get on their way as smoothly as possible.’

A Heathrow spokesman said: ‘Following yesterday’s technical issue, Heathrow’s systems are stable and the airport is operating as normal. We apologise for the inconvenience this caused our passengers.’

‘Aside from the current road closures, with so many flood warnings still in force there is a very real risk more roads will be affected by flooding over the next few days.

‘It’s vital drivers take no risks – if they can’t be sure the water is shallow enough to safely drive through, turning around and finding another route is always the best option.’

Experts have warned that climate change is driving more heavy rainfall in winter storms and increasing the risk of flooding for which the UK is ‘clearly’ not ready.

Research has shown that the conditions in a previous winter storm, Desmond in 2015, which brought very heavy rain to parts of the UK and caused widespread flooding, were made 40 per cent more likely due to climate change.

In the wake of the latest storms, Dr Michael Byrne, lecturer in climate science at the University of St Andrews and research fellow at the University of Oxford, said more water in the atmosphere is ‘an entirely inevitable consequence of climate change’.

‘When you warm the planet, the atmosphere holds more water. In many parts of the world, including the UK, rising temperatures go hand in hand with more rain,’ he said.

He said the jury is still out on whether climate change will strengthen or weaken the high winds in storms such as Ciara and Dennis, but ‘when the storms come there will be more rain associated with them’.

‘These storms are nothing new, going back 100 years, but, because we are now more than 1C warmer as a whole versus pre-industrial times, every degree means 7 per cent more water in the atmosphere and more rain in these heavy rain events.

‘When they come, they bring more rain, 100 per cent for certain, because of climate change.’

If temperatures rise by 3C, which is what efforts to cut emissions already outlined by countries currently put the world on track for, storms could be bringing around 20 per cent more rain than they would without climate change.

‘It would put a huge strain on flood defences if that were to happen,’ said Dr Byrne.

Hannah Cloke, professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, said: ‘These types of events are most likely a taster of what is to come and we should be paying very close attention to that.’

And she warned: ‘Clearly, we are not ready for them. We’ve always seen these big floods but we do keep seeing these records being broken, it’s very concerning.’

She said more people are living in areas at risk, and there is a need to think about how the landscape is managed.

It is not just down to more hard flood defences, she said, urging: ‘We should be using the whole toolkit of things to prepare for floods.’

They include looking after soil so it can soak up water and does not run off the land to block watercourses, using uplands to catch water, diverting it on to fields upstream of settlements, and putting in ‘leaky dams’ made of wood in streams to slow the water’s flow down to the towns.

She also warned against building on flood plains, and said that, where it is absolutely necessary, better, joined-up planning is needed to protect homes from floods.