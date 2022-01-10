UK weather forecast: Brits are in for the wettest January on record, with the Met Office issuing a flood warning due to heavy rains and winds.

UK weather forecast: Brits are in for the wettest January on record, with the Met Office issuing a flood warning amid heavy rains and winds.

FLOODING is expected in the coming days as an Arctic blast approaches, bringing heavy rain, gale-force winds, and freezing overnight temperatures.

As a dreary January sets in, torrential rain swept across the country yesterday, with more rain forecast for this evening.

After flood alerts were issued across the UK today, the bookies now make it 52 for this month to go down in history as the wettest January ever.

“With more miserable weather on the way,” said Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati, “there’s every chance this month breaks January records for all the wrong reasons.”

“Mostly cloudy, cloud thick enough for some rain or drizzle at times, mainly in the north and west,” according to the Met Office’s forecast for today.

The southeast will be mostly dry, with some brighter spells.

It’s not as hot as Sunday.”

“It will be a largely cloudy day across the UK on Monday as rain and mild air pushes eastwards throughout the day,” said Annie Shuttleworth, a Met Office forecaster.

“Further west, in central and western areas, a cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle across western areas, which could last until Monday morning, with some hill snow in Scotland’s far north.”

“We’re in for some dryer weather, but also some colder nights and foggy nights,” says the forecaster.

Frost and fog are also expected for the end of the week, with freezing fog rolling across the country, causing major delays for commuters, according to a Met Office spokesperson.

Meanwhile, three flood alerts have been issued across England’s southwest after eleven flood alerts were issued over the weekend.

The Met Office said that while the weather is unusually mild for this time of year, Brits should expect freezing temperatures to arrive quickly.

The Met Office predicts dull and dreary days ahead of a brutal drop in temperature next week, with London temperatures being lower than Scotland.

While mild temperatures are expected across the UK, with London and Edinburgh reaching 10 degrees, the sudden drop will make people feel chilly this weekend.

However, from Wednesday onwards, the UK will be plunged into a deep freeze, with temperatures as low as 0°C in London.

