UK weather forecast – Brits hit the beach after Storm Ellen as mercury jumps to 24C but more thunderstorms tomorrow

BRITS have hit the beach today to make the most of the warm weather – but there’s a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow.

Mercury is set to hit 24C in the south of England today, following days of wind and destruction caused by Storm Ellen.

Holidaymakers and families have hit the busy beach at Lyme Regis to enjoy the brief return of summer on a blustery day with hot sunny spells.

Windsurfers have taken advantage of the gusts today – taking to the waters in Camber Sands, East Sussex as southern temperatures reach 24C.

Londoners have also been spotted paddle boarding and canoeing on Grand Union Canal in Little Venice, making the most of the warm weather.

Temperatures in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will also reach 19C, with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Northern Ireland will see heavy and persistent showers today – but will see the sun breaking through this afternoon.

Meteorologist Sarah Kent told The Sun Online: “Across the UK there will be sunny spells and scattered showers – some of which are heavy in the north.

“It’s a breezy day, but it’s not as windy as yesterday.

“For the bulk of England and Wales – showers are isolated, but there are going to be a few heavy ones.”

Tomorrow there will be more scattered showers across the UK, with the potential for thunder in the north.

Ms Kent added: “Tomorrow there will be a mixture of bright and sunny spells and a scattering of showers, which will be most frequent across Northern Ireland, parts of northwest England and north wales.

“You might catch the odd rumble of thunder in these regions tomorrow.”

Highs of 24C are expected in and around London tomorrow, while Liverpool will reach 18C, with Edinburgh and Belfast slightly cooler at 16C and 17C.

This comes as Storm Ellen claimed its first victim yesterday after a man in his 50s died after being pulled from waves off the Cornish coast.

A huge search operation was launched just before 2pm yesterday afternoon as the storm – the worst since Dennis in February – battered the UK.

A 15-year-old girl was Storm Ellen’s second victim, as she drowned in a river in Cardiff, leaving her family “devastated.”

Schoolgirl Nicola Williams had been playing with friends on the banks of the River Rhymney in Cardiff when she fell into the fast-flowing water.

As Storm Ellen battered Britain’s staycationers, coastguards and the RNLI pleaded with tourists to stay away from exposed beaches and rocky outcrops.

They said people venturing out on to sandbanks and hard-to-reach headlands at low tide to get spectacular selfies in the stormy weather should beware – they could get marooned and drown.