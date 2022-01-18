UK weather forecast: Brits will wake up to an icy -2°C morning with freezing fog as a yellow warning is issued, with snow expected in DAYS.

The UK is expected to be hit by freezing fog, with plummeting temperatures bringing snow flurries by the end of the week.

In the southern parts of the country, forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for anyone traveling in fog.

The Met Office has warned that the freezing mist could make driving dangerous and cause delays in public transportation, causing chaos across the country.

The severe weather warning has been issued for most of England, from York to Birmingham, as well as Dover and Exeter in the south.

Overnight, temperatures in London dropped to -3°C, while temperatures in Norwich and Birmingham fell to -2°C, and temperatures in the north fell to -1°C.

“Areas of fog, some of it dense and freezing, will develop during Monday evening and overnight, persisting into Tuesday morning in places,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“In some areas, visibility may fall below 100 meters.

On Tuesday, most of the fog will dissipate into low cloud, though a few spots may remain foggy into the afternoon.”

Throughout the afternoon, however, there will be some sunshine and showers in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, with highs of 7C in some places.

Forecasters warn that the coldest days are just around the corner as an arctic blast is expected to force snow south from the Scottish Highlands.

Frost and fog are expected to linger across the country in the first week of February, with flurries of the white stuff expected.

“This period is likely to see a gradual transition to more unsettled conditions,” says the Met Office’s long-range forecast for the end of the month into February.

“Heaviest precipitation is expected in the northwest, especially later in the period, while drier-than-average conditions are expected in the southeast, especially earlier in the period.”

“Strong wind outbreaks, primarily in the north, are expected.

“Overall temperatures are expected to be slightly above average.”

However, some colder spells are expected, with the possibility of snowfall, most likely over northern hills.”