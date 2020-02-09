UK weather forecast: Calm before Storm Ciara as 80mph gales head for Britain

The UK is set to enjoy a brief settled period on Thursday and Friday before the weekend sees a Met Office weather warning for wind with wild and gusty conditions expected

Thursday and Friday will be the calm before the storm ahead of the weekend’s wild weather, forecasters have predicted.

The next two days are set to be mild, but Storm Ciara will wreak havoc at the weekend, with 80mph gusts and heavy rain.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for almost all of the UK on Saturday and Sunday, with forecasters telling Brits to enjoy the next two days of milder conditions while they can.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “A low-pressure system that will impact the UK this weekend has been named as Storm Ciara by the Met Office.

“The strongest gusts in exposed locations could reach 80mph.”

Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the season, following Storm Atiyah in December and Storm Brendan in January.

Met Office forecaster Luke Myall told The Sun: “It’s going to be quite a shock to the system — especially because the next few days appear to be quite settled.

“The winds will arrive on Saturday with a bang.”

This weekend could see the possible closure of bridges and ferries as well as power cuts, the Met Office has warned.

Its chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “High pressure will build across the UK on Wednesday with much lighter winds and settled weather forecast for most of the rest of the working week.

“With clear spells overnight, we’ll also see frosts developing quite widely along with patchy or freezing fog.

“A gradual change to more unsettled conditions is then expected from the west through Friday, heralding an increasingly wet and windy spell of weather over the weekend.”

The cold and blustery weather is set to continue throughout much of February, meteorologist Brian Gaze of the Weather Outlook has warned.

Some nights could see temperatures drop below -5C in parts of the country.

He said: “Computer models show an Atlantic barrage is on the way this month.”

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “There is a potential for very strong winds and rain this weekend, the winds will start to ramp up on Saturday evening although the main event is expected on Sunday.

“We could see winds quite widely of 58mph, we are not ruling out this storm being strong enough to be named, however, this is something we are keeping our eye on.”