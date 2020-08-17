UK weather forecast – Flooding devastates Dagenham before MORE thunderstorms threaten black outs and travel chaos today

DAGENHAM has been hit by “severe” flooding as the UK’s washout is set to continue with more tunderstorms and travel chaos later today.

The heatwave which hit the country last week brought in torrential rain, lightning and gales, with a month’s worth of showers falling in some parts of the UK over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings with floods and storms expected to continue to batter large parts of England and Wales today.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 9pm today – with experts urging Brits to be ready for possible flooding and power cuts.

Driving conditions could be impacted, with “spray and sudden flooding”.

The most likely areas to see heavy showers are in the East of England and the East Midlands during the afternoon and evening.

The warning adds: “Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quite quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or perhaps lightning.”

Meanwhile, Dagenham, in East London, was left partially underwater yesterday as the streets turned into rivers, damaging people’s homes.

Barking and Dagenham Council warned: “There is severe flooding in the Dagenham east area and officers from the council’s Incident Response Unit are currently attending.

“Further information will be provided shortly. Please avoid the area where possible.”

And residents took to social media to share shocking pics of their streets underwater, as well as begging authorities for help.

One person wrote: “Bad flooding from Dagenham East lights all the way to Eastbrook lights and leading up to it at Oxlow Lane, Dagenham football ground also.

“Badly need sand bags for the home owners, be careful.”

Another wrote: “My fencing is floating by Dagenham and Redbridge football club.”

And a third said: “Victoria Road/Football club is lapping at my front door. Any number to inform?”

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders says: “Up until Monday Thunderstorm warnings cover much of England and Wales, with parts of southern England and South Wales seeing the greatest likelihood of impacts.

“The storms will not affect all areas, but where they happen there will be frequent lightning, gusty winds and intense, heavy downpours with 30 to 40mm of rain possible in less than an hour and, in a few unlucky spots, a small chance of 60 mm falling in a short period.”

The Met Office said 24.1mm of rain fell in an hour in Canterbury, Kent, on Saturday.