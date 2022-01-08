UK weather forecast LIVE: 12 flood alerts have been issued as the UK is battered by snow and strong winds.

12 flood alerts have been issued in the UK as snow and strong winds batter the country.

The government’s website has issued 12 flood alerts for the UK today, as the country braces for wind and snow this weekend.

Flood warnings have been issued for the following areas: Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck; Exmoor Rivers; Lower Exe area; Lower River Soar in Leicestershire; Mid Bristol Avon area; Middle Exe area; Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries; Rivers Duddon, Crake, and Mill Beck; Severn Vyrnwy confluence; Somerset coast at Porlock Weir; Upper River Tamar and West Somerset Stream

The UK is set to freeze this weekend, with temperatures dropping at night and snow falling in the north.

It comes after ice warnings for half of the country were issued on Friday, urging drivers to be cautious on the roads.

The threat is still present, particularly in Scotland, where there is a high likelihood of ice patches forming across the country.

Early wintry showers in the north, as well as rain, sleet, and hill snow further south, will leave surfaces cold and wet by early evening, according to the Met Office.

“Clear spells will allow ice to form in places for a period of time, especially for evening commuters, before temperatures rise after midnight.”

“The ice warning zone denotes areas where ice is expected to form.”

Overnight, scattered showers arrived, bringing with them some hill snow, as well as isolated hail and thunder.

As temperatures drop below freezing, there’s a chance of icy stretches forming.

The brisk winds, which have reached near gale force in the far south west, are making me feel cold.

0 degrees Celsius is the lowest temperature that can be reached.

By late afternoon, showers in the west were mostly confined to parts of northern England.

Sunny spells are expected in the south and east, with mostly dry conditions.

The wind is lessening.

“Throughout the course of this evening…,” BBC forecaster Christopher Blanchett said.

