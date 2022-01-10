UK weather forecast LIVE: 5in SNOW is expected to fall as Britain is battered by torrential rain, strong winds, and flooding starting TODAY.

FLOODING is expected to hit the UK in the coming days as an Arctic blast approaches, bringing heavy rain, gale-force winds, and freezing overnight temperatures with it.

As a dreary January settles in, torrential rain swept across the country yesterday, with more rain forecast for this evening.

Today’s weather has been a patchwork of drizzle, dry spells, and even some sunshine – with some areas experiencing extreme weather.

“Mostly cloudy, cloud thick enough for some rain or drizzle at times, mainly in the north and west,” the Met Office predicts for today.

The southeast will be mostly dry, with some brighter spells.

“It’s not as hot as Sunday.”

Mostly cloudy, with some rain and drizzle sprinkled in from time to time.

Over the hills, it’s getting a little hazy, with some mist and fog.

Light winds and a pleasant temperature.

Temperatures will reach a high of 10 degrees Celsius.

It’s a chilly, cloudy morning.

A few spots of light rain or drizzle are possible in the afternoon, becoming more widespread and persistent across western parts.

However, some areas in the east remain dry.

Temperatures reached a high of 9 degrees Celsius.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle, especially in the northwest.

Weather is much milder than it has been recently, with some strong winds in the far north.

The Met Office has provided a brief overview of the weather for the coming week.

“Cloud and rain for England and Wales Tuesday, clearing southeast; sunny spells elsewhere with a few showers far northwest,” it forecasts.

The weather will be “settled and mostly dry Wednesday onwards, with overnight frost and fog,” according to the weather service.

As the latest forecasts point to falling temperatures from Wednesday, leading bookmaker Coral has slashed the odds for this month to end as the coldest January on record in the UK to 6-4 (from 3-1).

The odds are 2-1 that this winter will be the coldest in UK history.

“We’ve had some unseasonably warm weather over the last few days, but that’s about to end later this week.”

With snow and freezing temperatures on the way, we’ve cut the odds on January becoming a record cold month in half,” said Coral’s John Hill.

The AA’s head of roads policy, Jack Cousens, has some helpful advice for drivers.

He advised drivers to drive slowly and leave plenty of room for the car in front of them in case they skid off the road.

