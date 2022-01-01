UK weather forecast: NEW YEAR’S DAY temperature record BROKEN as Brits bask in 15°C, but SNOW and Arctic chill are expected on Monday.

This New Year’s weekend is set to be the mildest on record, but Brits should take advantage while they can, as an Arctic blast is expected to arrive next week.

Warm air from the mid-Atlantic will sweep in, displacing the cooler northerly winds that are typical for this time of year, according to forecasters.

Temperatures in Merryfield, Somerset, and Nantwich, Cheshire, reached 15.8°C on Friday, breaking the previous high of 14.8°C.

However, it may be too soon to put away the winter coats, as freezing temperatures and snow are expected to return in January, when a ‘SNOWBOMB’ is expected to hit Britain as early as MONDAY, January 3, 2022.

Temperatures in the United Kingdom are expected to reach 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) on New Year’s Day, potentially breaking records.

After a mild December and a record-breaking New Year’s Eve, the new year will get off to a warm start.

Temperatures could break records on New Year’s Day, according to Met Office forecasters.

The previous New Year’s Day temperature record was 15.6°C.

Highs of 14C or 15C are forecast by the Met Office.

Snow is expected in Manchester, Wales, and the Midlands.

Northern Scotland will be blanketed in 11 inches of snow by 6 a.m. on January 14, while Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cumbria will see 4cm.

At this time, it appears that London and the south-east will be excluded entirely.

After one of the driest Decembers on record, with less than 27 hours of sunshine in the last 30 days, winter will return with a vengeance.

This is 38% less than the national average for this season.

Sunday will be windy with rain in the north.

Sun and showers elsewhere, with some parts of England and Wales experiencing squally conditions.

Monday and Tuesday will be colder, with snow expected in some areas.

It is a very #mild start to 2022, with 14.9°C reported at Chivenor as the clock struck midnight 🌡️ Here are the latest temperatures across at the UK 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ryz1mHx7Kg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2022

#NewYearsDay will start very mild with some rain across the north and west The best of the brightness will be towards the east of England pic.twitter.com/P9Qei28kBc — Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2021