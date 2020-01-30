UK Weather: Scotland to get FIVE INCHES of snow TONIGHT

Up to five inches of snow are expected to hit Scotland tonight as the Met Office issued ice warnings across England – with temperatures set to plummet as low as -10C.

Three yellow weather warnings are in place across Britain until late tomorrow morning, with snow forecast across much of Scotland and high-level areas of northern England.

The Met Office has warned up to five inches of snow could fall across higher ground in the Central Belt of Scotland, as sleet and snow moves eastwards across the region overnight.

The weather alert, in place from 9pm tonight to 11am tomorrow, warns power cuts could take place across the area, with travel delays on roads and poor mobile phone coverage also feared due to harsh weather conditions.

An icy blast turned parts of Scotland white on Sunday night, with images from the highlands showing roads cloaked in snow as gritters made their way through the treacherous conditions.

A Met Office forecaster said: ‘An area of sleet and snow is likely to move eastwards overnight, followed by a few wintry showers. Surfaces then freezing, leading to icy stretches.

‘There is a small chance that up to 5 cm of snow could fall down to sea level. Snow over high ground is much more likely, with 5-10 cm above 250 m and as much as 15 cm above 350 m’.

Ice is also expected to sweep the rest of the country throughout the day, with a yellow warning in place for much of western England and Wales between 7pm today and 10am tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures will range from -10C in sheltered areas of Scotland, to between -1C and -2C in Cornwall and Dorset.

In London, temperatures are expected to remain mild, with highs of 9C today and 6C tomorrow and lows of 3C.

The Met Office said the ice warnings would likely cause disruption for motorists and cyclists and warned pedestrians to watch out for slippery surfaces.

A forecaster said: ‘Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leading to a risk of ice on some surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.

‘Some snow is also possible, but mostly restricted to high ground above 200 metres where a few centimetres may settle’.

The icy blast could also bring ‘blizzard conditions’ across Aberdeenshire, Perth and the Highlands in Scotland, with some high-level areas seeing up to four inches of snow.

The Met Office warned the harsh conditions could cause possible delays on roads, stranding vehicles and passengers, with the possibility of delayed or cancelled bus and train services.

Road closures and longer journey times are also anticipated across Scotland.

Elsewhere today, flood water along a notorious stretch of road in Welney, Norfolk has finally subsided today revealing four stranded cars.

The motorists were all caught out by the long and winding stretch of road, which has been flooded for two months.

Four people had to be rescued from one of the cars by fire crews after it got caught at Welney Wash on January 18.

The abandoned cars, which all fell victim to the flooded road, will be able to be towed away once the water completely subsides.

Scotland and northern areas of the UK will see what could be the lowest temperatures of the season overnight today.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: ‘There’s potential that we could see the coldest night of winter so far on Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

‘It depends if we have clear skies over snow for long enough. This leads to cold temperatures, and we’ll certainly have two cold days.

‘Sleet and snow showers are forecast for Monday, which will bring icy patches to low ground and snow to higher ground.’

He added that a chilly breeze will also add to the wintry climes on Monday and Tuesday, although daytime temperatures will be near the average of around 2C for this time of year.

Luckily, the wintry weather is set to be a ‘short sharp cold spell’ over two days before milder weather moves in on Wednesday.

It comes after a yellow weather warning for up to an inch of snow was issued for northern Scotland on Sunday as forecasters warned that a light dusting could fall on north-west England, Exmoor, Dartmoor and the Welsh hills overnight.

An army of 750 gritters were expected to take to the roads to keep highways clear ahead of the Monday morning rush hour, as Britain’s working week gets off to a chilly start.

‘Cold air coming from off Canada brings potential for the most widespread snow this winter on Monday’, Mr Partridge said. ‘Northern England may well see low-level snow for the first time, most likely in the North-West.’

‘A dusting could also be seen on Exmoor, Dartmoor and Welsh hills, and possibly the Peak District. The Pennines and Scotland will certainly see snow’.

The Met Office had forecast ‘turbulent’ weather for the rest of the country today, with wintry conditions expected to continue into Tuesday.

Spells of rain, strong winds and gales are also expected across parts of the UK next week, alongside plummeting temperatures.

British Gas has predicted it could face more than 50,000 call outs this week to fix broken heating and water systems as the cold weather hits.