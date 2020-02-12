UK weather: Storm Ciara tornado ‘risk to life warning’ with gales set to strike Britain

The worst storm for seven years is set to batter us today – and a ‘risk to life’ warning has been announced by weathermen ahead of Storm Ciara’s arrival

Storm Ciara – the worst tempest to strike the UK in seven years – will batter us throughout today, but more havoc is on the way.

The threat from Ciara is so severe that tornado warnings have been issued in parts of the UK.

Tom Defty, a chief meteorologist at the Essex Weather Centre, even warned there could be tornados.

He said: “Squall lines are expected to develop during Sunday afternoon/ evening (England and Wales) which will lead to localised stronger gusts and risk of tornadoes.”

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place across most of the UK with 60mph gales being predicted.

Airlines have been cancelled both domestic and international flights as strong gales race towards major cities.

Heathrow Airport announced plans to ground a number of flights and “consolidate” today’s flight schedule.

And experts have warned it is just the start of trouble, with a “ferocious February” on the cards.

Three brutal storms are incoming, bringing wild winds of up to 100mph within the next two weeks.

Storms Dennis, Ellen and Francis are three of the six set to hit Britain, with the others predicted to land at the start of March.

Met Office forecaster John Hammond of Weathertrending said: “Ciara is a violent start to a very wild spell, with potential for further named storms through next week.

“Impacts from rain, snow, wind and waves are likely.”

Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit coastal regions hard, increasing the risk of injuries from flying debris, large waves and damaged buildings, weather watchers say.

Heavy rain could also cause flooding to homes and businesses in parts of England and Wales, while rail, air and sea passengers have been warned to expect severe disruption going into next week as the storm sweeps the UK.

Another storm is expected on Valentine’s Day which will see extreme North Atlantic air systems battering the British coasts again before a third strikes next Sunday.

The Met Office forecasts stormy spells until late February, with official warnings already issued to councils and emergency services to brace for situations arising thanks to the terrible weather.

Sources say ongoing travel mayhem is expected into early next month, with gales expected to down power cables and damage homes.

Met Office insiders say the flurry of February storms comes from a “super-charged high-altitude Atlantic jet-stream wind firing tempests at Britain”.

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: “There’s potential for severe weather next week, with Atlantic disturbances being catapulted towards the UK.”

A Met Office forecaster added: “Unsettled conditions are expected to dominate to February 21, with windy conditions with spells of rain at times.

“It stays windy early next week and turns colder. The strongest winds are expected in the west. Snow is likely in the north.

“February 21 to March 6 can expect rain and strong winds at first, perhaps becoming more settled through late February and early March.”