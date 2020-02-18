UK weather: Storm Dennis’ floods see river levels smash 200-year-old record

Forecasters have warned of a ‘danger to life’ with more horrific floods expected after torrential rain and burst river banks leave communities cut off and several towns underwater

Storm Dennis is set to bring more devastating floods after swelling British rivers to record-breaking levels.

Environment Agency bosses warned that another round of torrential rain will bring “exceptional” water keveks,.

Major flood incidents have been declared in South Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Shropshire – as officials warn of floodwater bringing a “danger to life”.

Speaking from Worcester, the Environment Agency’s David Throup said: “I think it’s peaking now in Hereford, the levels that you’ve got there are truly exceptional levels, they are the highest levels we’ve ever recorded on the River Wye and those records go back 200 years.

“So we are talking very, very exceptional levels.

“Here in Worcester, the River Severn is also at a level that is similar to the big floods in 2007.”

The agency’s executive director of flood and coastal risk management, John Curtin, said 420 properties were flooded by Storm Dennis while 18,500 were protected – with both figures expected to rise.

He added that 800 properties were flooded by Storm Ciara.

It comes as hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain, with one woman feared missing after being swept away by floodwater, and more bad weather forecast by the Met Office.

Severe weather conditions over the weekend saw winds of more than 90mph lash parts of the UK, while more than a month’s worth of rain fell in 48 hours in places.

A record number of flood warnings and alerts were issued by the Environment Agency as rivers across Britain burst their banks.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it had pulled one man from the River Teme at Eastham Bridge on Sunday morning, with a female casualty still unaccounted for as of about 4pm.

A man in his 60s died on Sunday after being pulled from the River Tawe near Trebanos Rugby Club in Wales, but Dyfed-Powys Police said his death was not being linked to the bad weather.

The bodies of two men were pulled from rough seas off Kent on Saturday as the UK was struck by a storm for the second weekend in a row.

Army personnel were deployed over the weekend to assist people in parts of West Yorkshire which had already been badly hit by flooding during Storm Ciara.

Roads and railways were flooded on Sunday after the torrential downpours and high winds.

On Monday, the Government said it had activated the Bellwin scheme to provide financial assistance to storm-hit areas.

Under the scheme, local authorities dealing with the storm’s impact can apply to have 100% of eligible costs above a threshold reimbursed by the Government.

The “danger to life” warnings cover parts of the River Wye at Blackmarstone, Hereford, and at Hampton Bishop; the River Severn at Uckinghall and at New Street and Waterside, Upton upon Severn; and the River Lugg at Hampton Bishop.

Pictures posted online showed pictures of flooded streets in Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire, with one woman from the area describing it as “scary”.

Today the Met Office warned another month’s worth of rain could fall on the country between 6pm Wednesday and 3pm on Thursday.