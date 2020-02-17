UK weather: Storm Dennis turns ‘bomb cyclone’ as 200 flights axed amid 189 flood alerts

Two months of rain and raging gale-force winds are set to batter Britain today and tomorrow as the Met Office issues a flurry of ‘danger to life’ warnings

Britain is bracing for one of its biggest ever storms in recent history as Storm Dennis prepares to slam into the nation and spark weather chaos.

Raging “Dennis the menace” has been upgraded to a “bomb cyclone” as it makes landfall today, looking set to unleash two months of rain and 70mph winds.

The Met Office has issued a series of “danger to life” warnings for north and south England and Wales, with up to 120mm of rain – double the average rainfall in February – expected.

It has also issued yellow warnings for 70mph winds to cripple the nation over the next 48 hours – coming days after Storm Ciara unleashed its brutal force.

EasyJet has already been forced to cancel more than 200 flights across the UK, including at least 60 from London Gatwick, with British Airways also warning of disruption.

The Met’s warning for torrential rain, covering the likes of Brighton, Plymouth and York, states “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded” this weekend.

It adds that “fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life”, that there is “a good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads” and that power cuts are likely.

Its amber warning in full reads: “Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas.

“Around 20-40 mm of rain will fall widely with 50-80 mm likely across parts of northern and southern England.

“Over the higher ground of Wales 100-120 mm of rain is possible in a few locations. This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.”

Its warning for gale-force winds covers the whole of England and Wales, stating: “Strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales.

“The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull for a time overnight, before increasing again during early Sunday.

“Gusts of 50 mph are expected inland. Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, leading to particularly poor driving conditions.”

The latest storm has already sparked urgent flood warnings in 14 different locations around England on top of 189 alerts, with many more expected.

Dennis was last night upgraded to a “bomb cyclone” by forecasters, an unofficial term referring to a weather phenomenon known as “explosive cyclogenesis”.

It occurs when a low-pressure system deepens suddenly, dropping its central pressure by 24 millibars in 24 hours and increasing its intensity.

Some forecasters say the storm looks set to be one of the biggest storms in recent history, even on par with the Great Storm of 1987 which killed 22 people in England and France.

Yesterday Met Office forecaster Paul Davies even warned that some areas could be drenched with up to 140mm of rain – which is even more than two months worth.

“140mm would not be impossible over the high ground of Wales and Scotland,” he said.