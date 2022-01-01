UK Weather: The United Kingdom has experienced its warmest New Year’s Day on record, with temperatures reaching 16.2 degrees Celsius in central London.

The temperature shattered the previous New Year’s Day record of 15.6C set in Bude, Cornwall, in 1916.

The Met Office has confirmed that the UK has had its warmest New Year’s Day in 106 years, with temperatures exceeding 16°C.

The temperature in St James’ Park, central London, reached 16.2 degrees Celsius early this afternoon, kicking off the new year in style.

The previous New Year’s Day record of 15.6C was set in Bude, Cornwall, in 1916.

“While we wait for confirmation of any new highest minimum temperature records, St James’s Park has now provisionally beaten the record for the warmest New Year’s Day,” a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

The temperature in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales, reached 16.5 degrees Celsius overnight, but the Met Office said it uses “the 0900-0900 time period for historical records.”

Hundreds of people awoke early on New Year’s Day 2022 for swims in Boscombe, Dorset, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, and Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral.

The unusually warm weather follows a dreary December that culminated in New Year’s Eve highs that set new records.

On Friday, temperatures in Merryfield, Somerset, and Nantwich, Cheshire, reached 15.8°C, easily beating the previous New Year’s Eve record of 14.8°C set in Colwyn Bay, Wales, on December 31, 2011.

High pressure in the Western Mediterranean colliding with low pressure in the Atlantic has created a “long train of south-westerly winds coming our way,” according to forecasters.

The “exceptionally mild” weather is expected to continue this weekend, with highs of 15 and 13 degrees Celsius expected on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

However, “several days of warm ambient temperature” forced London’s Somerset House to close its seasonal ice rink, delaying plans for some.

“The ice quality is insufficient to ensure our customers’ safety,” the statement continued.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, but will still be “well above average” for much of the country.

Highs of 13 degrees Celsius are expected in East Anglia, south-east England, and Wales.

Northern England is expected to see highs of 12 degrees Celsius, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will see temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

