UK weather today – Britain to be hotter than CAIRO with another 36C scorcher but even more thunderstorms

BRITS are set to swelter through ANOTHER 36C day today as the heatwave continues across the country.

The Met Office has warned that while thunderstorms could strike at any moment, they won’t do enough to bring the extreme temperatures down.

Temperatures are set to scorch today with a predicted 36C high – making it the first time UK has ever experienced six days over 34C in a row.

Today’s UK temperatures will be even hotter than Egypt, with Cairo only expecting a high of 32C.

Met Office Meteorologist John Griffiths warms the heatwave – which is unusually long running in comparison to what the UK normally experiences – is here to stay.

The daily high temperature comes with a thunderstorm warning – although the Met Office say the rainfall has been sparse and does little to lower the temperatures.

Mr Griffiths explains that the short storms seen today add to the already humid weather, and that Brits should brave for another “uncomfortable night of sleeping” in sticky, 20C temperatures.

However away from these short rainy spells will be “plenty of hot sunshine.”

Tonight into Thursday will see more outbreaks of heavy, sporadic thunderstorms across southern Britain.

The heatwave is expected to continue again tomorrow, however moderator slightly with an expected temperature of 31C.

Friday will cool again further to around 27C.

The Met Office say the heatwave will be officially dropped by Saturday, with Brits enjoying some much cooler conditions over the weekend.

But the start of the working week will see the temperatures climb back high, although it is too soon to say whether the heatwave category will again be achieved.

It comes as the UK experienced its hottest August day for 17 years last Friday, with the highest temperature recorded at 38.5C at Faversham in Kent.

Beaches across the coastline have been rammed all week, with scientists fearing it may be impossible for sun seekers to stick to social distancing guidelines.