UK weather today – Brits set to pack onto beaches again for 32C Sizzling Sunday as heatwave shows no sign of letting up

IT’S looking like a Sizzling Sunday with Brits set to flock to the beaches again as temperatures hit 32C.

Today is shaping up to be another fine, sunny day for most parts as the Saharan heatwave continues to blast Britain.

The Met Office said Sunday will start off mainly dry with central and eastern areas seeing some low cloud and mist first thing but plenty of sunshine is expected.

The scorching temperatures have led to a huge spike in demand for water and South East Water has said some customers have been left without tap water.

The company urged people to put away their hose pipes, garden sprinklers and garden water toys.

The spike in the amount of water consumed by Kent and Sussex residents, and visitors on their staycations, has put a strain on the network.

But the weather is set to change on Monday with the Met Office issuing a “danger to life” yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the entire country but it is still expected to remain warm.

It warned “torrential” rain is expected to hit many parts of the country.

The thunderstorms that are forecast from Monday to Wednesday are said to be “severe” for a number of areas, although the location of the worst hit areas are not yet known.

Another fine day for many on Sunday. Early low cloud clearing, then lots of sunshine. One or two showers though, and hot again in the southeast#UKHeatwave #4cast pic.twitter.com/cFiHzIbqY7

Saturday’s top temperature was 34.5C – which was recorded at Frittenden in Kent, Wiggonholt in West Sussex, and Herstmonceux in East Sussex, the Met Office said.

It added that after three days of temperatures widely above 30C, heatwave conditions are now widespread across east and south east England – with the mercury remaining high into next week.

On Saturday afternoon, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council’s beach check app showed 18 of its beaches on red alert, warning people to avoid the areas because safe social distancing was not possible.

And further west in Dorset, police turned furious drivers away from Durdle Door as roads in Lulworth shut because of the volume of visitors.

The UK sizzled during the hottest August day for almost 20 years on Friday.

Councils and police are expecting another hugely busy day after hundreds of thousands of people headed for the coastline on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, Bournemouth council closed 20 of the resort’s 24 beaches over fears visitors, who created 15-mile tailbacks on roads in the area as they rushed to the coast, couldn’t safely socially distance.

Council officials said: “Our advice to visitors would be to avoid these areas, turn away and come back another day when it less busy.’’

Firefighters also fear blazes could break out during the hot dry weather, with officials asking visitors not to have fires in the open.

Meanwhile, people living in Devon and Cornwall were “furious” after thousands of tourists flocked to seaside towns.

Locals and business owners said Salcombe, known as “Chelsea-on-Sea”, is heaving and busier than ever before.

And the mayor hit out at tourists who “seem to think they’re in a bubble”.

Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said the region was braced for an exceptionally busy weekend.

PCC Hernandez said: “Roads, beauty spots and town centres are likely to be exceptionally busy this weekend and we are asking visitors to allow for extra time for their journeys, pack extra suncream and be cautious with their alcohol consumption.”

“I particularly want residents and visitors to take extra care around the coast.”

And in Dartmoor, where many are heading for ‘staycations’, fire crews say barbecues and campfires are banned, warning of a high risk of fire.

It comes as a ‘Saharan’ blast of sunshine saves the UK’s summer as many face staying home over fears they’ll be subjected a 14-day quarantine upon their return.

Weatherman John Hammond, of Weathertrending, told Sun Online: “Unlike last week’s ‘one-day wonder’, this heat is going to hit and hold for the best part of a week in some places.

“Some southern areas will be sitting near 30C for several days in a row, with some uncomfortably warm nights too.”

London saw Friday’s hottest temperatures with Heathrow Airport reaching a sizzling 36.4C and the mercury passing 36.3C at Kew Gardens.

Gatwick Airport and Cambridge also recorded times of 33C with Wiggonholt in West Sussex clocking up 32.9C.

Friday was the hottest August day for 17 years, with the highest temperature recorded at 38.5C at Faversham in Kent on August 10, 2003.

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge told The Sun: “Last July, the UK recorded its hottest ever temperature of 38.7C in Cambridge and we cannot rule out that temperatures may rise above that.

“This sudden spike in temperature will see Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and Essex get the best of the weather but temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 30s across the country.”

Coastguard officials are braced for hundreds of call-outs across the weekend.

It comes after the service reported its busiest day for more than four years on July 31, when it was called to 329 incidents.

On that day, the UK recorded the hottest day of the year and the third warmest on record at 37.8C.

On Friday, the coastguard was called to 275 incidents.

Matt Leat, head of infrastructure and technology lead at HM Coastguard, said: “Looking back to last Friday (July 31), we are going to hit that many number of call-outs potentially today and this weekend.”