UK weather today – Flash floods leave streets underwater as warning 2 months’ rain could fall overnight after 32C heat

FLASH floods left streets underwater last night – after thunderstorms & heavy rain swept in following Britain’s heatwave.

Aberystwyth in west Wales was hit with torrential rain as a deluge of water flooded the town at 3pm yesterday.

One brave local was spotted swimming down the flooded street after the devastating downpour in the seaside town.

And forecasters warned more than eight weeks of rain – 15cm – could fall by Tuesday morning in the “worst case” scenario.

The worst hit areas are predicted to be between Birmingham and Cumbria, although almost the entire UK is covered by a Met Office weather warning between now and Thursday evening.

It brings an end to four days of 32C scorching sunshine as Brits packed beaches up and down the country this weekend.

Bonnie Diamond, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “We are looking at the potential for some thunderstorms from about 4pm (on Monday) to the early hours.

“It’s a worst-case scenario – a caution, really, for what could happen – but we are looking at a potential for 150mm rain in three or four hours.

“Normally for August you’re looking at around 70mm for the month, so it’s potentially a lot of rain.

“To get that much it will take some areas seeing frequent thunderstorms, and not just passing through.”

On Sunday early-rising sunseekers raced to the coast to bask in the 32C heat – sparking traffic gridlock.

Beach-goers packed onto coastal roads with gridlock queues of more than two miles at Bournemouth and Camber Sands seeing car parks full by midday.

On Saturday afternoon, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council’s beach check app showed 18 of its beaches on red alert, warning people to avoid the areas because safe social distancing was not possible.

And further west in Dorset, police turned furious drivers away from Durdle Door as roads in Lulworth shut because of the volume of visitors.

Friday was the hottest August day for 17 years, with the highest temperature recorded at 38.5C at Faversham in Kent on August 10, 2003.