UK weather today – Two months’ rain could fall in four hours as Met Office issues storm warnings for next FIVE DAYS

TWO months’ worth of rain could fall in four hours today as the Met Office forecasts storms for the next five days.

Severe weather and thunderstorm warnings are in place for most of the UK today bringing possible disruption with lightning, heavy rainfall, and hail while high temperatures are forecast again for most of England.

The Met Office has issued a yellow storm warning for all of England and the eastern half of Scotland, with a more serious amber warning pertaining to eastern Scotland between Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeen.

Last night, the thunder and lightning was captured in Swansea, South Wales, the South Downs and Merseyside as storms battered Britain.

Church of Scotland minister Peter Johnston, in Aberdeen, tweeted: “Biblical flooding. Never seen it this bad.”

An amber warning means people should be on alert for flash flooding and building damage from lightning strikes, floodwaters and hailstones.

Delays to public transport, difficult driving conditions and possible road closures could also follow, while deep and fast floodwater could be a threat to human life.

Under its yellow warning, the Met Office is predicting storms in particular for the north-west, north Wales and the West Midlands for Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said in these areas “exceptional rainfall totals could be seen of 60 millimetres in an hour with a very small chance of 150 millimetres of rainfall in three or four hours”.

The Environment Agency has five flood alerts posted for possible flooding in areas around Birmingham, while 17 flood alerts remain current across Scotland.

Ten properties in Lancashire were affected by flooding on Tuesday following overnight storms, the Environment Agency said.

The rainfall caused the Burrow Beck waterway in Scotforth, south Lancaster, to rise by almost a metre in less than three hours, the agency’s flood risk manager Andy Brown said.

The Environment Agency said further heavy showers could cause more flooding in “mostly urban areas” of England until Friday, with some homes being affected.

Victoria Hospital Car Park in Kirkaldy, Fife, was left in ruin as cars parked overnight smashed into one another in the floods.

Staff from the hospital – which is still operating as normal – said their vehicles suffered extensive damage after being carried away by gallons of water.

England’s heatwave is set to continue, with London expecting a top temperature today of 31 degrees, which is also forecast for other areas including Cambridge, Yeovil and Southampton.

It will also be warm further north, with Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham expecting 30 degrees, as is Birmingham and Cardiff.

Sunseekers hoping to catch the last of the heatwave flocked to beaches in the South West, leading emergency services to declare the region “full”.

Asst Chief Constable Jim Colwell, of Devon and Cornwall Police, urged tourists to think before they travel.

Yesterday, Britain hit a scorching 34C for the sixth day running today, the first time the milestone has been met in 60 years.

The Met Office said temperatures reached 34.6C in central London yesterday – marking the first time since at least 1961 that there had been six consecutive days of 34C and above.

Temperatures were expected to hit 36C in the south-east yesterday, along with highs of 32C in Norwich and 30C in South Wales.

Beachgoers in Lyme Regis took to the sea to cool down, while Londoners paddled down the Thames on their stand up paddle boards.