UK will give economy support it needs to get through…

LONDON, March 5 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Britain’s economy was very robust and the government would give businesses the support they need to get through the coronavirus outbreak.

Asked during an interview on ITV about the impact of the spread of the virus, Johnson said he had spoken to finance minister Rishi Sunak and the governor of the Bank of England about their plans.

“There is no doubt that the UK economy is very robust, we will make sure that we give businesses and the economy the support that it needs,” Johnson said. “Watch out for the budget next week, we will be doing some things to help business and help the economy generally.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)