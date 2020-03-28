UK Won’t Hit Net Zero Target Because It’s Unrealistic Says New Report

If the country is to realistically hit its 2050 net zero target, extreme measures need to be taken that the public won’t be on board with because it curtails basic freedom of choice.

Theresa May’s net zero 2050 target looks to be just as unfeasible now as it did last year, when it was called “delusional” because of the short timeline and the lack of infrastructure to realistically bring it about. At the time, Labour politician Rebecca Long-Bailey said:

“In practice it comes from a Conservative government that is off track to meet existing climate targets, that has no plans for legislation or investment needed to cut emissions, and that has dismantled the UK renewable energy sector while pushing fracking.

“The government is a bit like a marathon runner with the wrong shoes, the wrong diet and no training expecting to break the world record; it looks less like ambition and more like delusion.”

The cost alone was estimated to be in the region of £1 trillion by the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, although this was said to be “underestimating the real price tag,” by Danish author and President of the Copenhagen Consensus Center think tank, Bjorn Lomborg.

Now, a new report from Energy Systems Catapult (ESC) – a research group set up by the government to advise on alternative forms of energy – suggests that calls for a net zero UK any earlier than 2050 “pushes against the bounds of plausibility.” In a model in which air travel is nonexistent and “livestock emissions fall to zero” by 2050, it may be possible to hit net zero by 2045, but expecting a cessation of people travelling by plane or consuming animal products is just fantasy. The report goes on to say:

“Even if demand for aviation and livestock products were eliminated by 2050, and technology deployment raised to even more ambitious rates, Net Zero could only be brought forward to 2045.”

The energy sector will need to see the proliferation of offshore wind turbines, as well as “large and small” modular nuclear reactors, which the government was investing £18m in last year. The report also stresses the need for the adoption of hydrogen into our energy systems, from household heating (including “deep retrofits for millions of homes”) to hydrogen fuel call vehicles.

Basically, a lot needs to be done to hit the target, and after allowing companies to play silly buggers for years, the public is having to pay the price for those bad decisions, and they very likely won’t be thrilled at the prospect of no longer travelling by plane, or eating red meat because of it. The previous estimate of a 20 per cent drop in meat and dairy consumption to achieve net zero has now been replaced with a required 50 per cent decline, for example. One key insight reads:

“Early evidence suggests a general willingness to adopt new technologies (such as new heating or mobility) as long as these can deliver the same experiences as before. Conversely, approaching the subject of dietary change or aviation often elicits a more resistant and emotional response.”

This fairly obvious statement demonstrates that people are happy to switch to environmentally friendly options as long as their quality of life isn’t degraded, which ties in to not liking being told that an entire food group is off the table or that travel overseas could be restricted.

Talking to the BBC, a spokesperson for climate activist group Extinction Rebellion said:

“The global response to coronavirus shows we can radically address crises if we put our minds to it. Meanwhile, the net zero date has not been put to the people of the UK.

“The science tells us that net zero by 2050 means a hell of a lot worse than giving up flying and red meat – people are dying now around the world as you read this due to governmental inaction.”

If we’re to reduce carbon emissions, we need everyone on board, and implying that the restrictive measures being taken in the midst of a pandemic are remotely feasible to adopt as a lifestyle change on an everyday basis is nonsensical, and illustrates a lack of understanding of human nature and basic reality. Attempting to draw a comparison between the reaction to coronavirus and the reaction to climate change is simply disingenuous.

The ESC’s report has also started a beef with the National Beef Association, with spokesman Neil Shand saying:

“It does seem rather unfortunate that the report links beef production and aviation in this way. The timing is more than a little ironic; the shops are full of people panic-buying and it seems clear that the nation’s food sector relies very heavily on imports, and the associated transport that brings them into the UK.

“Food produced on their own doorstep, using a system where animal and non-animal foods are symbiotic requires very little air travel, and makes excellent use of the resources our beautiful country provides. Foreign travel does not have the same necessity.”

However this pans out, go out there and stockpile toilet paper. Judging from the last couple of weeks, I can only assume that it has magical properties that can keep you sustained during travel bans and supermarket shortages, so you’ll be covered in every eventuality. [BBC News]

Feature image credit: Ethan McArthur on Unsplash