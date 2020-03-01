UK workers clock up 2-bln hours of unpaid work in 2019: study

LONDON, March 1 (Xinhua) — More than 5 million people put in an average of 7.6 hours a week in unpaid overtime during 2019 in Britian, and on average that’s equivalent to having 6,828 pounds (8,754.5 U.S. dollars) taken out of individual pay packets, the country’s main trade union body has said.

Employers claimed 35 billion pounds (44.9 billion dollars) of free labour last year because of workers’ doing unpaid overtime, said the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in a recent report.

In Britian, men work over a billion (1,089 million hours) unpaid overtime hours a year, compared to 0.94 billion hours for women (941 million hours), said the report.

Meanwhile, one in four public sector employees worked unpaid overtime, compared to around one in six employees in the private sector.

On the regional level, London relies most on free work, with almost 24 percent workers doing unpaid overtime, compared to the national average of 19 percent last year, said the report.

“The government needs to crack down on Britain’s long hours culture. Too many bosses are getting away with stealing their workers’ time,” said Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC.

“Overworking staff hurts productivity, leaves workers’ stressed and exhausted and eats into time that should be spent with family and friends,” said the general secretary.