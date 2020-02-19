UK working to organize flight for British nationals on…

Feb 18 – Britain’s Foreign Office said on Tuesday it is working to organize a flight to Japan to evacuate its nationals from a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus.

“Our staff are contacting British nationals on board to make the necessary arrangements”, the Foreign Office said in a statement, adding it hoped the flight can be arranged as soon as possible.

The Diamond Princess has been anchored off Yokohama, Japan, and has by far the largest cluster of coronavirus cases outside China, with more than 400 people infected out of some 3,700 on board.

