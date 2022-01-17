Ukraine and NATO have renewed their technology cooperation agreement.

NATO and Ukraine have renewed their technological cooperation agreement.

This comes just days after a massive cyberattack targeted more than 70 government websites in Ukraine.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

NATO and Ukraine renewed their agreement on Monday to expand their cooperation on technology-related projects, including cybersecurity.

“We will deepen our cooperation with Ukraine to assist them in modernizing their information technology and communications services, as well as identify areas where their personnel may require training,” said Ludwig Decamps, the NATO Communications and Information Agency’s general manager.

In 2015, NATO and Ukraine signed their first agreement on technological cooperation, which laid the groundwork for a regional airspace security program that would provide early warning and coordination on airspace threats, among other things.

NATO and Ukraine will strengthen their cybersecurity cooperation as a result of the renewed agreement, which includes Ukraine’s access to NATO’s malware information sharing platform.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Digital Development Ministry stated that “all evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyberattack.”

The cyberattack came after crucial talks between Russian officials and Western partners on European security arrangements came to a halt.