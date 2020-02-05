Ukraine awaits decision on sending black boxes from…

KIEV, Jan 23 – Ukraine’s security council said on Thursday it was awaiting a decision on whether Tehran will hand over black boxes of the Ukrainian airliner it downed after an Iranian team presents its report to authorities in Tehran.

The security council said experts from Iran, Canada and France have all studied the possibility of decoding the black boxes in Kiev.

The airliner was struck by a missile on Jan. 8 shortly after it left Tehran en route to Kiev. Iran admitted it had shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane in error, after initially denying it had a role in the incident. All 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians, were killed. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Angus MacSwan)