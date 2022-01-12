Ukraine claims a soldier was killed in a pro-Russian separatist attack in Donbas.

Ukraine claims that a soldier was killed in a pro-Russian separatist attack in Donbas.

Separatists broke the cease-fire in the Novotoshkivske region, according to a statement from Ukraine’s armed forces.

According to the Ukrainian military, a Ukrainian soldier was killed in an attack by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donbas region on Wednesday.

According to a statement, separatists broke the cease-fire on Tuesday in the Novotoshkivske region.

Russia is said to have amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears in the West that Moscow is planning a new military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

It comes more than a year after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014.

If Russia launches an offensive, the US and Ukraine’s other Western allies, including the EU, say sanctions will be imposed.

Russia, on the other hand, has denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

Last December, US President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone, urging Moscow to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.

*Jeyhun Aliyev of Ankara contributed to this article.