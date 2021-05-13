Ukraine establishes economic security bureau

KIEV, May 13 (Xinhua) — Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to establish the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine to combat offenses undermining the state economy, Ukrinform news agency reported Wednesday.

As a central executive body, the bureau will be directed by the Cabinet of Ministers, with the bureau director appointed by the government on the proposal of the prime minister.

The main tasks of the bureau will be to prevent and counteract criminal offenses in the field of economics and finance. It will consolidate the relevant functions of the tax police, the Security Service of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies.

The bureau will also collect and analyze information, interact with state and local authorities, courts, enterprises and organizations, and cooperate with related departments of other countries. Enditem