Ukraine hands OSCE new list of detainees for swap in Donbas: president

KIEV, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev has already handed a list of detainees in East Ukraine that could potentially be exchanged to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) representatives, the Ukrainian president’s press service reported on Thursday.

Zelensky said that the held persons’ exchange will be discussed during the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the peaceful settlement of the situation in East Ukraine to be held on Aug. 18 in Minsk.

“We have already handed a new list to the OSCE. The OSCE confirmed our exchange list; there are about 100 people there. We expect the other side also to provide their agreed list. Then the OSCE should determine when the exchange can be technically carried out,” Zelensky noted.

Zelensky stressed that the TCG meeting would also look at the issues of mine clearance and security issues.

The potential upcoming swap came as a part of an agreement made last year during the Normandy Four Summit of the Ukrainian, Russian, German and French leaders held in Paris in December and would be the fourth prisoner exchange since Zelensky took office as president.

The prisoner exchange is one of the steps aiming at ending the six-year conflict in East Ukraine, which has already taken more than 13,000 lives and left 30,000 injured. Enditem