Ukraine in talks with Russia about release of detained…

KIEV, Jan 23 – Ukraine started talks with Russia on a new swap of Ukrainians detained in Russia and in eastern Ukraine, which is under separatist control, Ukraine’s presidential office said on Thursday.

“We have already started a conversation with the Russian Federation about the exchange of Ukrainians – all, including the Crimean Tatars, other Ukrainians who are in the territory of Russia,” the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy quoted him as saying.

In December, Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine completed a large-scale prisoner swap. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alex Richardson)