Ukraine is willing to make concessions in order to’survive,’ as the West intensifies diplomacy amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Ukraine has requested a meeting with Russia within the next 48 hours to discuss the rising tensions along its border.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom has stated that the country is willing to make concessions in order to “survive” the ongoing crisis with Russia.

It comes as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has requested a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov within the next 48 hours to explain the country’s troop build-up.

As tensions rise over Russia’s possible invasion, Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told BBC Radio 5 that Ukraine would consider “serious concessions.”

If pressed, he said that this could include removing the goal of joining Nato from Ukraine’s constitution, but later clarified that the country would not put its efforts to join the alliance on hold.

When asked if Ukraine might reconsider its plans to join Nato, Mr Prystaiko told the BBC: “We are not a member of Nato right now, and in order to avoid war, we are willing to make many concessions, which is what we are doing in our discussions with the Russians.”

“It has nothing to do with Nato, which is enshrined in the constitution,” says the author.

“So, on top of Nato, we are looking for some other arrangements that would allow us to survive at this particular ordeal right now,” he said, adding that Ukraine was seeking “bilateral agreements with the UK (and US).”

As fears of an invasion rise, Britain’s Armed Forces Minister warned against extending Nato’s “collective security” to a non-member.

The deterrence of Russia must go beyond economic sanctions, according to James Heappey, but Nato’s “defensive” operations are “very different” from offering collective security to Ukraine, “especially with the very real possibility that the alliance will fracture as a result.”

“It would also be exactly the pretext Putin needs to claim that he’s responding to western aggression on his borders,” Mr Heappey wrote in The Times.

Allies of NATO have stated that they will not join the fighting in Ukraine, but they have bolstered forces in neighboring countries and have threatened widespread sanctions.

The crisis is at a “critical juncture,” according to Downing Street, and Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion “at any time.”

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will take the initiative.

