Ukraine launches domestic violence hotline

KIEV, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Ukraine has launched the test mode of a national domestic violence hotline via which cases of abuse can be reported, the Minister of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, Dmytro Dubilet, said on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“The project is vital. According to UN data, every sixth woman in Ukraine has experienced at least one form of violence in the past 12 months. From 1 to 3 million children in Ukraine become witnesses or victims of domestic violence,” the minister said, adding that the National Police, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education and Science as well as the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska worked on the project.

Earlier, the United Nations Population Fund reported that 1.1 million women are exposed to “physical, sexual, or emotional violence in their families” in Ukraine every year, and only one in 10 seeks help.