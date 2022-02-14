Ukraine may abandon its plans to join NATO in order to avoid a war with Russia, as the United Kingdom intensifies its diplomatic efforts.

Ukraine may abandon its plans to join NATO in order to avoid a war with Russia, as the United Kingdom intensifies its diplomatic campaign.

Ukraine has requested a meeting with Russia within the next 48 hours to discuss escalating border tensions.

To avoid a war with Russia, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom has suggested that the country reconsider joining Nato.

It comes as Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the next 48 hours to explain the country’s troop buildup.

As tensions rise over the possibility of a Russian invasion, Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told BBC Radio 5 that Ukraine would consider “serious concessions,” including removing the goal of joining the Nato alliance from the Ukrainian constitution “if pushed to that.”

As fears of an invasion grow, Britain’s Armed Forces Minister warned against extending Nato’s “collective security” to a non-member.

The deterrence of Russia must go beyond economic sanctions, according to James Heappey, but Nato’s “defensive” operations are “very different” from offering collective security to Ukraine, “especially with the very real possibility that the alliance will fracture as a result.”

“It would also be exactly the pretext Putin needs to claim that he’s responding to western aggression on his borders,” Mr Heappey wrote in The Times.

Allies of NATO have stated that they will not participate in the fighting in Ukraine, but they have bolstered forces in neighboring countries and have threatened widespread sanctions.

The crisis is at a “critical juncture,” according to Downing Street, and Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion “at any time.”

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, will intensify diplomatic talks with world leaders this week in an attempt to bring Russia “back from the brink” of war.

According to a Government source, he will be joined in Europe by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as the UK seeks to “up the ante” in its attempt to avoid crisis.

Despite the presence of at least 100,000 troops on its borders, Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine, claiming that its actions are a reaction to Nato’s eastward expansion.

The United Kingdom and other Nato allies have urged citizens to leave Ukraine, and some embassy staff have left the capital, Kyiv.

On Sunday, US Vice President Joe Biden met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, promising that the US and Ukraine would work together.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Ukraine could drop ambition to join Nato to avoid war with Russia as UK steps up diplomatic campaign