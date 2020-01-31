Ukraine, Poland agree on further development of economic cooperation

KIEV, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed the further development of economic cooperation between the two countries during their meeting in Poland, the Ukrainian president’s press service said Monday.

Zelensky noted the importance of Poland as one of Ukraine’s leading trading partners and expressed the hope that Polish investors will take advantage of the business climate improvement in Ukraine.

“Poland is our fourth-largest trading partner. I am sure that Polish investors will appreciate the reforms and improving the business climate in Ukraine. Today we agreed to develop and strengthen our strategic, friendly partnership,” Zelensky said.

Duda said he also hopes for more fruitful cooperation and thanked the Ukrainian president for participating in the events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp.