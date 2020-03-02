Ukraine sunflower oil exports jump 63% so far in…

KIEV, March 2 – Ukraine, the world’s top exporter of sunflower oil, increased its seaborne exports of the commodity by around 63% so far in the 2019/20 season, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Seaport exports of sunflower oil totalled 2.483 million tonnes so far in the 2019/20 season, which runs from August to September, up from 1.521 million tonnes in the same period the previous season, according to the consultancy.

The consultancy said exports fell to 46,000 tonnes in the week of Feb. 22-28, from 200,000 tonnes a week earlier.

Ukraine exported 6.063 million tonnes of sunflower oil in the previous crop season in 2018-19, according to the Ukrainian sunflower oil producers’ association. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Tom Hogue)