Ukraine thanks US for coronavirus financial aid

MOSCOW

Ukraine on Monday thanked the U.S. for recent financial aid amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also asked U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for loan guarantees necessary to receive loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

In a separate statement, Zelensky said his administration had agreed with both international financial bodies on conditional loans.

He added that that Ukraine could face default if it did not receive international support.

On March 31, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that it had offered $1.2 million in financial assistance to Ukraine to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 72,600, and more than 273,500 recoveries.