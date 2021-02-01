Ukraine, U.S. hold passing exercise naval drill in Black Sea

KIEV, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Ukrainian naval forces held a passing exercise with an American destroyer and a support ship in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy Command’s press service said on Monday.

According to the press service’s Facebook page, all elements of the training were planned and executed following NATO standards and procedures.

The Ukrainian Navy’s representatives said it was the first drill of its kind with U.S. ships this year.

The destroyer USS Porter entered the Black Sea to conduct maritime operations after replenishment oiler USNS Laramie entered the Black Sea on Jan. 24. Enditem