Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports fall to 963,000 T…

KIEV, March 2 – Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports decreased to 963,000 tonnes in the Feb. 22-28 week, from 1.22 million tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Wheat exports fell to 52,000 tonnes from 290,000 tonnes, and corn shipments decreased to 856,000 tonnes 921,000 tonnes, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week headed to Egypt, Spain and Ireland.

The consultancy said grain exports jumped to about 39.8 million tonnes so far during the 2019/20 July-June season, from 28.6 million tonnes for the same period in 2018/19. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Tom Hogue)