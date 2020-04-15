Ukraine: Wildfire stopped previously infecting Chernobyl

MOSCOW

Ukraine announced on Tuesday that a wildfire in the Chernobyl exclusion area was quit from infecting the city of Pripyat.

The State Agency of Ukraine for Management of the Exclusion Zone said there was no threat that the fire would get to important infrastructures, such as the Podlesny storage facility, which includes the most extremely radioactive waste in the Chernobyl area, located near Pripyat as well as the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The company stated 400 firefighters as well as 100 systems of devices including three AN-32P planes and also 3 helicopters were engaged in the snuffing out initiative.

Following the circumstance in the exemption zone, President Volodymyr Zelensky results from have a conference with the nation’s emergency authorities.

The fire burst out in the Chernobyl exemption zone on April 4, with authorities stating 2 days later on that it had actually been extinguished as well as radiation levels were typical.

The continuing to be blazes combined to develop a bigger wildfire once again. Authorities have been not able to determine the specific location of the fire due to hefty smoke.

Preliminary reports indicate that it may cover an area of as much as 100 hectares (247 acres).

The exemption area monitoring company has asked police to inspect for calculated arson as a source of the large-scale woodland fires near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.